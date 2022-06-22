Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition submitted by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam urging them to deny permission to the party General and Executive Council meetings scheduled to be held here on June 23.

Underscoring law and order concerns in view of serious differences over the single leadership question within the party, Panneerselvam had on Tuesday urged the Avadi Police Commissionerate to deny permission for the meeting.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Accused of Raping Daughter-in-Law Hacks Son to Death in Thoothukudi.

Asked if the plea was being considered, a top official said the applicant has been told that his request was beyond the scope of police as the meeting was slated to be held indoors.

"Whether to conduct the meeting or not is for the party to decide. We are fully following the High Court orders in this respect. We are geared up to provide security, strictly maintain law and order and ensure peace," a senior police official told PTI.

Also Read | Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Prices & Specifications Emerge on Polish Website: Report.

"We are also planning traffic management. Some petitions, related to holding the party meeting, are also before civil courts and the subject is sub judice," the police official said.

The Madras High Court had on Tuesday directed police protection for the AIADMK meeting.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, had written to the Avadi Police Commissionerate requesting that permission must not be accorded to hold the AIADMK meeting on June 23 at a hall in suburban Vanagaram considering the need to maintain law and order.

He had said party office-bearer and former minister Pa Benjamin seeking security for the meet was a 'unilateral decision'.

Only the AIADMK Coordinator (OPS) and Joint Coordinator (Edappadi K Palaniswami-EPS) are empowered in this regard, he had said in his plea.

OPS is fighting the EPS camp, which is determined to scrap the current dual leadership system and make EPS as the single, supreme leader of the AIADMK.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)