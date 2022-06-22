Poco F4 5G and X4 GT smartphones are confirmed to be launched tomorrow in the global market. The launch event will commence at 20:00 GMT+ 8 and will be streamed live via Poco's official YouTube channel. Ahead of the launch, the price and specifications of both Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT reportedly emerged online on the Mi Home website, who is an official distributor of Xiaomi devices in Poland. Poco X4 GT Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

According to the Mi Home website, Poco F4 5G retails at PLN 2,200 (approximately Rs 39,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model and PLN 2,400 (approximately Rs 42,650) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be offered in moonlight silver and night black shades. On the other hand, Poco X4 GT costs PLN 1,900 (approximately Rs 33,750) for the 8GB + 128GB model and PLN 2,000 (approximately Rs 35,500) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration.

Poco F4 5G is said to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 64MP triple rear camera, a 20MP front camera, a 4,500mAh battery, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, AI face unlock and more. On the other side, the Poco X4 GT may sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, a 64MP triple rear camera module, a 5,080mAh battery, a 20MP front camera and more.

