Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 470 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday and six deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8,45,120 and fatalities to 12,419.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 479 people being cured of the virus, while the active cases stood at 4,260.

Total recoveries surged to 8,28,441, according to a medical bulletin here.

Of the six deceased, one person did not suffer from any comorbidities, it said.

The State capital Chennai recorded 140 new cases, followed by Coinbatore with 45 and Chengalpattu (43).

Ariyalur and Perambalur districts did not add new patients on Sunday, while many others recorded only single digit additions, the bulletin said.

