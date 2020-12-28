Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,005 new cases of coronavirus and 11 fatalities, pushing the overall infections to 8.15 lakh and total number of deaths to 12,080.

As many as 15 contacts of 13 COVID-infected UK returnees have also tested positive for the dreaded virus, the government said, but assured all the 28 people were doing well.

According to a government bulletin, 1,074 people were discharged today after being cured of the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 7,94,228.

Subsequently, active cases stood at 8,867.

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the government was monitoring those having returned from the UK, where a new "out of control" variant of the virus has been detected.

While a total of 13 returnees have been infected with the virus, 15 of their contacts have also tested positive for the contagion, he told reporters here.

"All the 28 have been isolated and are doing well," he said, adding, their samples have been sent to Pune for genomic analysis to know if they are infected with the new strain.

The government has put in place an effective tracking and tracing mechanism, following which one infected person who landed at Bengaluru from the UK and travelled to Theni by road has been detected, the minister added.

There was no chance of missing anyone having arrived from the UK, since the government had all their relevant information by way of e-passes, required for international flyers to enter the state, he added.

Meanwhile, Chennai yet again topped the state's virus tally on Monday, recording 285 cases, followed by Coimbatore at 93 and Chengalpattu--65.

Perambalur saw no new cases while 11 districts had singe-digit infections. Among the dead, one person had no comorbid conditions, according to the bulletin.

The state had 235 testing facilities, with 67 of them in the public sector.

