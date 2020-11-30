Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and the tally touched 7,81,915, while the toll stood at 11,712 with nine more fatalities.

The new cases include 385 and 146 from Chennai and Coimbatore respectively and the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said.

The 7.81 lakh plus tally covers the state capital's 2,15,360, the highest in Tamil Nadu.

Two men aged 35 and 39, were among the deceased.

All the nine deceased had co-morbidities.

The 11,712 deaths include 3,850 and 713 fatalities from here and nearby Chengelpet respectively,the bulletin said.

The number of active cases dipped to 10,997 with 1,456 patients getting discharged from various hospitals.

Cumulatively, 7,59,206 people have got cured till date.

As many as 62,616 samples were tested (under the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction method) and in total 1,20,60,001 specimens have been examined (RT-PCR) in 220 labs in the state.

