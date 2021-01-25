Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) The downward graph of daily new cases of coronavirus continued in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with the state reporting 540 fresh additions while the active cases slid to 4,813.

Four more people succumbed to the virus, with all of the victims suffering from comorbid conditions, according to a Health department bulletin.

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state stood at 12,320.

The fresh infections on Monday pushed the caseload to 8,35,280 while 627 people were cured of the virus today, as total recoveries mounted to 8,18,147.

Chennai topped the chart with 157 new cases while Kallakurichi and Perambalur reported nil patients today.

Over 1.56 crore samples have been tested so far using RT-PCR, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the government said oover 69,000 people have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine since January 16.

Of the total 69,027 beneficiaries, a little over 67,500 were given Covishield and the rest Covaxin, an official release said.

About six lakh people, including healthcare professionals, are in the priority list in the state for vaccination during the ongoing phase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)