Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,528 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 4.86 lakh while 64 more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,154.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 991, Coimbatore 440, Salem 300, Tiruvallur 296, Chengelpet 279, Cuddalore 263 and the remainder was scattered across Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Manohar Lal Khattar Discharged From Hospital After Defeating Coronavirus.

Out of the over 4.86 lakh cases, Chennai accounted for 1,45,606.

The active cases which fell below the 50,000 mark on Wednesday saw a further marginal dip today and stood at 48,482.

Also Read | Vivo V20 SE Smartphone Officially Teased Online, to Be Launched Soon.

It was on July 18, the active cases were below 50,000 and on September 9, the active cases dipped to 49,203. With 6,185 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the recoveries outnumbered fresh cases and 4.29 lakh people have so far got cured.

Those dead include a 27 year old man and a 93 year old woman and in total 58 had co-morbidities. A total of 85,473 samples were tested and cumulatively 56.30 lakh specimens have been examined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)