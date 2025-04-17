Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an increase in tourist activity and the state welcomed over 30.80 crore tourists, including 11.62 lakh foreign nationals during 2024, the government informed on Thursday.

Last year, over 30.68 crore domestic tourists visited the state where hospitality is deep-rooted in its ancient traditions, a policy note on Tourism tabled in the Assembly by Minister R Rajendran, holding the portfolio, said.

The number of tourist arrivals in 2023 was 28.71 crore, including 11.75 lakh foreign tourists. "Tamil Nadu stood at second place in India in attracting domestic tourists in 2024," the note stated.

"Tourist visits to Tamil Nadu serve as a vital component of the state's growth. The state's diverse geography, rich cultural heritage and picturesque environment position it as a highly sought-after destination for both domestic and international tourists, contributing significantly to its economic development," it said.

Later, winding up the debate on the demand for grants to his department, Rajendran said a detailed project report will be prepared to ensure modern infrastructure at the popular tourist destinations across the state for Rs 100 crore.

Adventure activities, including water sports, will be introduced in Manapad and Mullakkadu in Thoothukudi district, Uvari Beach in Tirunelveli district, and Athangarai in Ramanathapuram district, he said.

