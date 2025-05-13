Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women's Rights Minister Geetha Jeevan welcomed the Women's Court verdict in Coimbatore in which all nine accused guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and rape case were awarded life imprisonment.

Minister Geetha Jeevan has said that the decision to sentence Pollachi sex offenders to life imprisonment until death is welcome.

Also Read | Karnataka: Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Warehouse Near Nelamangala in Bangalore Rural District (Watch Video).

Speaking at a press conference, Geetha Jeevan said, "Justice has been done in the Pollachi rape case. The victims have got justice. I commend the women who were determined to punish the culprits. This verdict has created confidence among the people and women. I commend the CBI and police officers who kept the secrets of the victims. This verdict will create fear in the perpetrators and their accomplices. This verdict will reduce sexual crimes."

She further said that Pollachi itself is a witness to the evil regime, when a complaint was filed regarding this crime, those in power at the time did not register a case. "Only after Chief Minister Stalin took charge he launched a fierce legal struggle and registered a case. Similarly, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is giving great importance to the protection of women and children," she added.

Also Read | 'Nation Comes First': Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa Urges Fellow Indians to Stay Together Amidst India-Pakistan Tension.

Earlier on Tuesday, Women's court judge Nandhini Devi held all nine accused guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and rape case.

All nine accused, including Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Sathish, Vasanthakumar, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arulanandam, and Arunkumar, were presented in front of the court on Tuesday morning.

The Pollachi sexual assault and gang rape case took place in 2019 when nine men allegedly assaulted a young woman. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case, and the trial was completed in the Coimbatore Women's Court.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed. DMK leaders had alleged that the Tamil Nadu police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of some people from the ruling AIADMK.

The trial was held based on 50 witnesses, and more than 240 documents were presented on behalf of the government in front of the court. Additionally, eight women testified against the nine accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)