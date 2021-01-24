Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) With 569 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, Tamil Nadu's infection tally edged up to 8,34,740 and the toll rose to 12,316, while nearly 2,500 people in the priority list were vaccinated for the disease on Sunday, the state government said. Recoveries continued to eclipse fresh infections with 642 people recovering, the total number of those cured in the state so far to 8,17,520, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,904.

Chennai's caseload increased to 2,30,195, the maximum among the districts, with 168 people testing positive.

It also accounted for a little over one third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,085 deaths.

A 90-year old woman from neighbouring Chengalpet was among the seven who succumbed to the disease on Sunday and all had co-morbidities or chronic illness. As many as 19 of the 38 districts in the state reported cases in single digits, while 31 districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 62,619 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,56,40,385.

Meanwhile, the government said it administered COVID-19 vaccines to 2,494 people, including healthcare workers, on Sunday, taking the cumulative figure to 61,720 since the launch of the immunisation drive on January 16.

In 169 session sites, a total of 2,404 were given Covishield and 90 Covaxin, a release from the Public Health and Preventive Medicine department said.

About six lakh people, including healthcare professionals, are in the priority list in the state for vaccination during the ongoing phase.

