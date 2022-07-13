New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to connect two famous pilgrimage places of Gujarat-- Maa Ambaji and Shri Ajitnath Jain temples-- by rail, terming it 'a big day for Gujarat'.

"Modi ji is constantly working to revive the ancient pilgrimage sites of Indian culture and provide facilities to the devotees. Today is a big day for Gujarat. Modiji has decided to connect two famous pilgrimage places of Gujarat, Maa Ambaji Temple and Shri Ajitnath Jain Temple by rail," Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, the Home Minister said this 116.65 km long rail line will facilitate the local people along with the devotees coming here, and the development of the area will get a further impetus.

"I thank Narendra Modi ji on approval of Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new rail project by the Union Cabinet from Rs 2,798 crore."

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday approved Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new rail line to provide connectivity and improve mobility.

The estimated cost of this project is Rs 2798.16 crores and will be completed by 2026-27.

The total length of the new rail line will be 116.65 km and will be constructed by the Ministry of Railways. The project will generate direct employment during construction for about 40 lakh man-days.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, the project is going to enhance connectivity and improve mobility leading to the overall socio-economic development of the region.

Ambaji is a famous important pilgrimage destination and is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in India and attracts millions of devotees from Gujarat as well as other parts of the country and abroad every year.

The construction of this line will facilitate easy travel for these millions of devotees. Further, the devotees visiting the Ajitnath Jain temple (one of the 24 holy Jain Tirthankaras) at Taranga Hill would also be greatly benefitted by this connectivity.

This line will facilitate faster movement of agricultural and local products and also provide improved mobility of the people in the region within the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan and also to other parts of the country.

This project will also provide an alternative route for the existing Ahmedabad-Abu Road railway line.

The alignment of the proposed doubling will traverse through the Sirohi district of Rajasthan and the Banaskantha and Mahesana districts of Gujarat.

The construction of a new rail line will attract investment and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)

