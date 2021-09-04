Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Haryana government on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for gold medalist Manish Narwal and Rs 4 crore for silver medal winner Singhraj Adhana at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, according to a press release of the government.

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final here at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

19-year-old Manish created a Paralympics record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympics Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal. (ANI)

