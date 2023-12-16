Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) The death toll in the December 8 fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune reached 12 on Saturday after a 40-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, a civic official said.

The fire took place in the afternoon that day in a factory in Talawade that specialised in making sparkling candles, which are used in birthday celebrations.

Also Read | India Will Remain Lower Middle Economy by 2047 If Growth Rate Is Not Over 6%, Says Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

While six persons had died on the same day, 10 persons were seriously injured, some of whom succumbed in the following days.

"Forty-year-old Suman Godhade died on Saturday. Four persons, including the owner of the unit, are still hospitalised," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Flag off Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on December 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)