New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Amid the protest against new agri laws, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Khattar said, "For our government, the interest of Haryana's Annadata has always been important and will always be. Regarding farmers' issues today I met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. He has assured over Minimum Support Price and said "MSP pr kbhi aach nhi aayege."

"Discussed many topics related to agriculture with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at my residence," said Tomar on Twitter.

The farmers' protest against the three recently enacted agricultural laws entered its 13th day on Tuesday with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at borders.

Over the past few months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab have been protesting against the new agricultural legislation they say could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at low prices.

"Opposition parties are doing petty politics in the name of farmers, it's condemnable. Public and farmers should understand that there is no harm in implementing the laws that have been enacted for the progress of farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue," Khattar told ANI on Monday.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

