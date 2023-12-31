New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across the country tuned in at 11 am on Sunday to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last 'Mann ki Baat' episode this year.

While BJP National President JP Nadda was spotted listening to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi was seen listening to the radio address in Delhi.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was spotted listening to the Mann Ki Baat address in Assam's Dibrugarh. Newly appointed Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma tuned into the program from Jaipur.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were also seen listening to their leader's radio programm.

In his last Mann ki Baat address of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a total of 108 episodes were aired, which has seen several examples of public participation.

"In these 108 episodes, we have seen numerous examples of public participation and have got inspiration from them. After reaching this stage, we have to resolve to grow afresh with new energy and at a faster pace and it is such a pleasant coincidence that tomorrow's sunrise would be 2024's first sunrise. We would have entered 2024," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said that we need to maintain the same spirit of a developed India and momentum in the upcoming year.

"India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well," Modi said.

PM Modi shared that he gets messages congratulating him for India's lunar mission even to this date.

"Even today, people send messages congratulating me for the success of Chandrayaan-3. I am sure, just like me, you would be proud of our scientists, especially our women scientists," he said.

Congratulating the achievement of the country's athletes this year, PM Modi said, "This year, our athletes have also performed outstandingly in sports. Our athletes won 107 medals in the Asian Games and 111 medals in the Asian Para Games. In the Cricket World Cup, Indian players won everyone's hearts with their performance...Now, Paris Olympics will be organised in 2024 for which the entire nation is encouraging athletes." (ANI)

