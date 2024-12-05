Mumbai, December 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders arrived at Azad Maidan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the event. Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader Takes Oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd Term at Azad Maidan in Mumbai (Video).

Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Chirag Paswan, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also graced the occasion. Prominent celebrities such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Madhuri Dixit were among those in attendance.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai. He is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister at Azad Maidan later today. Eknath Shinde Mentions Bal Thackeray, Anand Dighe as He Takes Oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM (Watch Video).

Before leaving for the venue, Fadnavis also sought his mother's blessings. Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, remarked, "It is a beautiful day as Devendra ji becomes an MLA for the sixth time and takes on the Chief Minister's role for the third time. We are happy, but the sense of responsibility is even greater."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC stated, "Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar have not focused on power but on the people. They will work for the people's welfare." At the ceremony, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde will also be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 resulted in a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. This marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party also achieved notable gains, winning 57 and 41 seats respectively. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Congress managed to win just 16 seats, while its alliance partners, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), secured 20 and 10 seats respectively.

