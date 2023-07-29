Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police of Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Saturday reviewed the security situation with a focus on upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh conducted a security and crime review meeting with supervisory officers for heinous crimes and arrangements for Independence Day in the district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said that at the meeting, stress was laid on cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, especially for unearthing forward and backward linkages in drug supply chains.

The ADGP also directed the officers to conduct meticulous financial investigation in all NDPS cases, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the meeting deliberated upon investigation into cases of drug abuse and strategies to counter the drug menace.

During the meeting, the progress of investigation into UAPA cases registered in the district was also discussed, he said.

The ADGP stressed upon quality investigation and proper follow-up of cases till conviction of the accused, the spokesman said.

He said Singh reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day function at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Udhampur-Ramban Range Suleman Choudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police of Udhampur Vinod Kumar, among others.

