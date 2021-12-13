New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) One of the four torches or mashaals, which were taken around the country in commemoration of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, returned to Delhi on Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

On December 16 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit four victory mashaals (flaming torches) from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial here and they were carried to various parts of India, including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees, of the 1971 war.

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"One of the four Swarnim Vijay Mashals which had been set forth on a nationwide journey from the National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reached its penultimate destination, Air Force Station in Hindan today," the IAF's statement noted.

The torch was received in a ceremony by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Air Command and other senior officers of the IAF, it mentioned.

The torch will now travel to the National War Memorial where the flames will be merged with its eternal flame on December 16, it said.

Various 1971 war awardees took part in Monday's ceremony, it noted.

