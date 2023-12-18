English Bazar (WB), Dec 18 (PTI) Five tortoises were rescued from a train at the Malda Town station in West Bengal on Monday, officials said.

During routine checks, the RPF found the tortoises in the Farakka Express after it arrived at platform 5 of the station around 6.45 am, they said.

Two persons were also arrested from the train in connection with it, they added.

Those arrested were identified as Mina Devi and Lakho Devi, both residents of Bhagalpur in Bihar, officials said.

"The tortoises, believed to be part of illegal wildlife trade, were handed over to the Forest Department in Malda for further investigation and necessary legal action," an Eastern Railway official said.

