Amaravati, Jan 25 (PTI): The coronavirus caseload in Andhra Pradesh crossed 22 lakh while the number of active cases crossed one-lakh with the addition of 13,819 fresh infections on Tuesday.

The last one lakh cases came in a span of 10 days with the state registering over 10,000 fresh positives per day over the past few days.

The state also reported 12 fresh Covid-19 deaths, the highest in a day after about two months.

Also, 5,716 infected persons got cured in the state, the latest bulletin said.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 22,08,955 positive cases, 20,92,998 recoveries and 14,561 deaths to date.

The active caseload increased to 1,01,396, the bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam, which is now the major hotspot in the state, reported 1,988 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Prakasam logged 1,589, Guntur 1,422, Anantapuramu 1,345, SPS Nellore 1,305, Kurnool 1,255, Kadapa 1,083 and East Godavari 1,001.

The remaining five districts added less than 800 new cases each.

Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts reported two fresh fatalities each and Prakasam and West Godavari one each in a day.

