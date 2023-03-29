New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A two-day 'Chintan Shivir' was held here by the Tourism Ministry to brainstorm on some of most critical topics in the sector and forge a roadmap for its development in a mission mode.

The event, hosted at the The Ashok Hotel, ended on Wednesday.

In order to deliberate, ideate and devise strategies for promoting tourism in mission mode, the ministry organised a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' where all the states, industry associations and industry leaders took part, the ministry said in a statement.

"This is the most opportune moment to unveil a shared vision for future of India's tourism, guiding its course for next 25 years to make India the most sought-after travel destination," the statement quoted Union Tourism Minister G K Reddy as saying.

The agenda for discussions on the first day was set by Reddy. He outlined the vision of the government to leverage tourism as a vehicle for socio-economic development, job creation and achieving sustainable development goals for the country.

He pointed out the three key pillars of developing tourism in mission mode - active participation of the states, convergence of government programmes and public private partnerships.

Rajasthan made a comprehensive presentation on granting of industry status to the tourism and hospitality sector along with benefits accrued to the industry from the same, the statement said.

The governments of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh showcased the investible projects in order to attract investment in tourism and hospitality sector. Union Territory of Lakshadweep Islands also shared successful case studies of public private partnership, it said.

Telangana showcased how Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism in the state was being developed and promoted through the dedicated Hyderabad Convention Visitors Bureau.

During the event, the Ministry of Tourism also felicitated various states to recognise the best practices followed by them in six major categories under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

As an initiative of India's G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Tourism is organising the 1st Global Tourism Investors' Summit on May 17-19, 2023. 'Chintan Shivir' provided opportunity to deliberate on the strategies and preparations for successful organisation of the summit, it said.

