Srinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) A tourist from Odisha was killed while three others sustained injuries when their car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Daksum area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The injured tourists were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to the GMC Hospital in Anantnag, officials said.

