Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): With tensions between India and Pakistan de-escalating and the situation returning to normal, tourism in Himachal Pradesh has begun to pick up again. The increasing temperatures in other parts of the country and pleasant weather in the hills are drawing tourists to Himachal Pradesh.

Tourism stakeholders, who had suffered a temporary slump, are now optimistic and smiling again, hopeful for a strong summer season.

The return of tourists has relieved many who depend on the travel industry for their livelihood. Among them is Maqsood, a Kashmiri migrant labourer who has been working as a porter at the Shimla Railway Station for over four decades, and has described the impact of recent geopolitical tensions on the local tourism economy.

Speaking to ANI, a Kashmiri migrant labourer, Maqsood, said, "Earlier, business was going well," Maqsood recalled. "But when there was some trouble at the India-Pakistan border, tourists completely stopped coming. Now that the situation has improved, tourists have started arriving again over the past four or five days. We are hopeful that things will stay peaceful and good. People are coming by buses, taxis, and trains--Shimla is packed once again."

"The weather is warming up after recent rains, and the tension has eased. We expect a lot of tourists this year. Rooms are still available for now, but the season is just starting. Shimla is calling--it's the best place. Himachal is a very good and peaceful place. There's no conflict here--never has been, and never will be," he said.

Tourists themselves are also expressing satisfaction and relief.

Vishwanath, a visitor from Maharashtra, shared his experience, saying, "Since last week, the situation has normalised, which is why we planned our trip to Himachal. We're visiting Shimla, Kullu, and Manali. The weather is great today, and many tourists like us are here. I wish all tourists a great trip."

He added, "The India-Pakistan problem has been resolved, so don't worry about it, just relax and explore. The station here is very good. There are many places to see. All the hotels are fully booked. The people here are very nice and helpful. It feels good. There is peace here."

Sneha, another tourist from Pune, explained why her plans changed after the situation calmed down. "Earlier, we didn't want to come, but now that the situation is normal, we're exploring Shimla by rail and enjoying it. We came from Delhi, and everything here is wonderful. We'll be heading to Kullu and Manali too. Everyone should come and experience this," she said.

Sandeep Verma, a taxi driver associated with the local tourism industry, reflected both pride and positivity.

Verma said, "The recent loss we faced due to the dip in tourism wasn't very big. For us, the country comes first. On behalf of my taxi union, I salute and congratulate our armed forces who showed courage and brought us victory. They deserve applause. Speaking of business, some of our bookings were cancelled last week, but now things are returning to normal. With the support of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, tourism is back on track."

"I want to assure everyone on behalf of Himachal's tourism operators that our state is peaceful. You're all welcome here, and there will be no trouble. Summer season has begun--June is our peak time for tourism, and we are confident it will be a good month," Said Sandeep Verma.

As Himachal Pradesh enters its summer season, the hills are again echoing with visitors' laughter, the buzz of activity, and the hope of a thriving tourism economy. (ANI)

