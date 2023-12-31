Puducherry [India], December 31 (ANI): As a festive fervour gripped Puducherry ahead of the New Year celebrations, security was heightened across the Union Territory.

There is a heavy rush of tourists at various points in and around Puducherry and the local restaurants and hotels have been reporting brisk business, according to officials.

Puducherry Police said they were keeping track of private hotels across the city and making regular enquiries ahead of New Year celebrations.

"Tourists are flocking to Puducherry for the New Year celebrations. The police are making routine enquiries at all the private hotels in Puducherry under the leadership of Swati Singh SSP and the traffic police have warned all tourists to Puducherry of the ban on transport vehicles and changes in traffic, Superintendent of Police (SP) Maran said on Sunday.

He said the security escorts are alert and awake to threats and all hotels have been decorated with lights ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Police conducted a vehicle check in various parts of the city as security was heightened in the national capital and increased deployments were made in the border areas for the New Year's celebrations.

Major checks were conducted in public places such as Connaught Place and Aurobindo Marg, among other major marketplaces that are the centres of attraction ahead of occasions such as the New Year.

The police put up barricades at strategic locations to conduct security checks and police personnel were seen checking four-wheelers and bikers.

The Special Commissioner of Police (CP) (Traffic), SS Yadav, said on December 31, Delhi Police will ensure necessary arrangements and deployment of personnel at places where people are expected to gather.

Addressing a press conference, Special CP (Traffic), SS Yadav, said, "Our personnel will be deployed at locations such as the Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson Lane, Hauz Khas, and other crowded places. Traffic will be controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm."

The Special CP stated further that an advisory has also been issued for people travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations on December 31.

As the clock strikes midnight and fireworks light up the sky, people around the world will come together to welcome the New Year on January 1. (ANI)

