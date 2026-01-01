Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): A large number of tourists gathered at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, on the night of December 31 and Thursday morning to celebrate the New Year. Tourists welcomed the New Year with enthusiasm while eagerly waiting for snowfall. Although snowfall did not occur, the festive spirit remained high.

The ongoing Shimla Winter Carnival, featuring folk dances, Punjabi songs, and vibrant cultural performances, emerged as a major attraction for visitors. Despite the absence of snow, tourists were seen dancing and celebrating under the open sky, enjoying the pleasant weather and festive atmosphere.

Visitors from different parts of the country expressed happiness and optimism for the year 2026.

"Everything is very good for us here. I hope the coming time will be good for everyone. The year 2026 should bring happiness and prosperity for all. We are welcoming the New Year here along with the festival and enjoying it with the hope that it brings joy to everyone," said a tourist.

"I am feeling very enthusiastic and happy. We have come with the entire family and are enjoying a lot. The festival is very good. It would have been even better if there was snowfall, but the weather is still wonderful," said Kamal, another tourist.

Another woman tourist from Uttar Pradesh also shared her excitement and happiness while celebrating the New Year in Shimla.

"We are enjoying a lot. The festival is very good, the songs are excellent, and the performances are impressive. The New Year celebration is amazing. We are truly enjoying ourselves," said Antra, another tourist.

"It is very nice here. There is a lot of excitement, and we are enjoying a lot. The weather is pleasant, and we are giving our best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the New Year," said Anushka. (ANI)

