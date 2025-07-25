New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The average speed of a train depends upon the geometry of the track, stoppages enroute and maintenance work in the section among others, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha on Friday.

He was replying to a question by NCP MP Fauzia Khan who asked, "whether government is aware of the fact that the average speed of Vande Bharat trains has decreased from 84.48 kilometre per hour in 2020-21 to 76.25 kilometre per hour in 2023-24 due to incomplete track upgrade and infrastructural constraint."

She also wanted to know the current status of track upgrade vis-a-vis targets and the steps taken to expedite track modernisation to enable Vande Bharat trains to run at their designated speed.

Vaishnaw stated that the Vande Bharat trains currently running over the Indian Railway network are semi-high speed train services with design speed of 180 kmph and maximum operating speed of 160 kmph.

"The average speed of the train depends upon geometry of the track, stoppages enroute, maintenance work in the section etc," he said.

Vaishnaw added, "Upgrade and improvement of railway tracks on Indian Railways to increase the speed potential have been carried out in a big way during last 10 years. The measures for track upgrade include use of 60 kg rails, wider base concrete sleepers, thick web switches, longer rail panels, H Beam sleepers, modern track renewal and maintenance machines etc."

The railway minister, while presenting a comparative figure of track potential in 2014 and 2025 said, "As a result of above measures, there has been significant increase in speed potential of the tracks."

Details of speed potential of railway tracks during 2014 vis a vis 2025 suggested that while in 2014, 5 per cent track were suitable to run trains at 130 and above speed, in 2025, 21.8 per cent tracks can support such speed.

Khan also wanted to know the current status and anticipated timeline for the rollout of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, including the key factors contributing to delays in their production and deployment

"The first prototype of Vande Bharat sleeper trainset has already been manufactured. Based on the extensive field trials and the experience gained therein, the first rake of Vande Bharat sleeper train is undergoing commissioning," the minister replied.

