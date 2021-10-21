Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) The representatives of various recognised trade unions met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanded amendments in the labour laws introduced by the previous government.

The Labour Code to be implemented by the Centre should be discussed with all the trade unions and there should be improvement in fixation of minimum wages, they told CM, according to a release.

They also apprised the CM of the demands of Rajasthan roadways employees.

Gehlot said the state government is serious on the labour issues and would take decisions in a phased manner with a positive attitude regarding genuine demands of the workers.

He said decisions will also be taken soon on various issues related to roadways.

