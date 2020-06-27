Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Trade unions have declined to attend a meeting called by the Centre to deliberate over their opposition to opening the coal sector to private players, and asserted that they will go ahead with the three-day nationwide strike from July 2 in Coal India and SCCL.

The unions have also taken exception to the bifurcation of the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India and engaged in technical advisory.

"A joint secretary-level meeting had been called, but trade unions have turned down the offer. We are open to talks only with the coal secretary or coal minister," RSS- controlled Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh leader B K Rai told PTI.

All India Coal Workers Federation general secretary D D Ramanandan said the strike is on schedule.

"We will take more stringent action if the government does not accept our demands," Rai said.

The strike may cause production loss of nearly four million tonnes, sources said.

Rai also alleged that mining through contractors in Coal India has resulted in corruption. In the March quarter, contractual cost of the company rose sharply along with finance cost.

The Centre has maintained allowing private players in the coal sector is a step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

