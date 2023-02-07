Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) Traffic will be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (National Highway 48) for six hours on Thursday due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan.

In an advisory, police said traffic would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Targets Former CM Raman Singh Over Reservation Issue.

According to the diversion plan, vehicles travelling from Delhi to Jaipur using National Highway 48 will turn left from Shankar Chowk and then go through Golf Course Road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna Road or Gurugram-Pataudi Road. Vehicles travelling from Jaipur will go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

"In order to run the traffic smoothly, the Gurugram Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problem," the advisory said.

Also Read | CPWD Asks Field Units to Take Urgent Steps to Vacate ‘dangerous’, ‘unsafe’ Houses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)