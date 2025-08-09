New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police informed that due to the Raksha Bandhan festival weekend and recent rains causing waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on old GT Road is likely to be severely affected on Saturday.

"To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid taking old GT Road. Delhi Metro services are operational and can help minimize travel disruptions. Please plan your route accordingly," the Police said in a post on X.

Also Read | Indian Youth Congress Foundation Day 2025: Rahul Gandhi Greets IYC, Says ‘Champion Dreams of India's Youth'.

The traffic police also said that traffic may be affected on Lodhi Road in the carriageway from Madarsa towards Lodhi Hotel due to bending of a tree towards the road Lodhi Garden. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and plan their journey accordingly.

The police also said rhat, in view of water logging at Azad Market Railway Underpass, Ram Bagh Road, traffic is affected in the surrounding areas. Diversions are in place for vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Barfkhana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg.

Also Read | Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post From September 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes for a smoother journey.

Due to water logging at Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat, New Rohtak road, Traffic is being diverted towards Sarai Rohilla. Further, traffic is also being diverted from Ashok Park Main Metro Station towards Punjabi Bagh. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretches and take alternate route in order to avoid any inconvenience, the police said.

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday. Areas including Vasant Kunj, R.K. Puram, Connaught Place, and Minto Bridge are experiencing intense showers. Waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg due to continuous rainfall in the National Capital since early morning.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing traffic to a standstill near AIIMS. Slow vehicular movement and congestion are seen near the Barapullah bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital. Many areas in Delhi are waterlogged after the torrential downpour.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday's forecast predicts a "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, Delhi will experience rain with thunderstorms till August 12.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for three districts on August 11 and 12 and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.

The monsoon season has taken a deadly toll on the state. Since June 20, a total of 202 deaths have been recorded due to monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 people lost their lives due to rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 deaths occurred in road accidents, as per the latest official data. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)