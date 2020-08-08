New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Congress General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal have expressed grief and conveyed condolences to the people, who died in the plane crash tragedy at Kozhikode in Kerala.

"My heart goes out to the crew and passengers of the Air India plane that has crashed in Calicut and to their families. Our prayers are with you at this tragic and painful moment," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | Death Toll Rises to 16: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Expressing shock at the plane accident, Venugopal said, "The flight accident at Karipur is a shocking incident. The governments (state and Centre) must take all necessary measures for emergency rescue and help."

"I have already requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to order an immediate enquiry to find out the exact reasons behind the shocking accident. Emergency medical care and assistance should be ensured for the injured and financial assistance should be declared for the deceased," Venugopal said.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight Crash: Captain of Aircraft Deepak Vasant Sathe, Who Died in Kozhikode Mishap, Was Ex-IAF Pilot; Here's More About Him.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that two investigation teams from Air India, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will leave for Kozhikode on Saturday to probe the plane crash in Kerala.

"Two investigation teams of professionals from @airindiain @AAI_Official and AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 02.00 hours and 05.00 hours. Everyone has now been rescued from the aircraft. Rescue operations are now complete. Injured being treated at various city hospitals," Puri said in a tweet.

At least 16 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode rises to 16," the DGCA said in a statement.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7:41 pm on Friday in which several people sustained injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)