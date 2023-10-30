Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) Flagging train accidents in 'quick succession,' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Centre to enhance safety measures.

Stalin said on X, "with a significant number of Indians relying on railways for their commute, it's alarming to witness such incidents in quick succession. It's imperative for the union government and the railways to urgently reevaluate and enhance train safety measures, ensuring the trust and safety of passengers is upheld."

He expressed grief over the train accident in Andhra Pradesh and said it occurred 'just months after' the tragic Balasore train accident in June 2023.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured."

