Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government's flagship initiatives to facilitate the biannual movement of migratory tribal families from highland pastures in Kashmir to villages and plains in Jammu region completed one month today setting a record for the number of families benefitted.

The initial launch for one month till October 25 has been extended further till all registered families return.

Also Read | Diwali Freak Accident: Man Critically Injured After Cracker Explodes Accidentally in His Pocket in Lucknow.

The service has been extended for two weeks and more than 12,000 families have availed the service.

The Tribal Affairs Department in the month of September notified the schedule for providing free transport service to migratory tribal families from highland pastures in Kashmir to Jammu beginning September 25.

Also Read | Punjab: Air Quality Improves As AQI Reduces in State This Diwali, Says Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The respective District Administrations set up dedicated helplines and a central IVRS Call Centre based helpline of the department. Nodal officers were appointed at the District level and the availability of transport facility was announced on the radio to disseminate information in highland summer pastures.

Transhumance, the migration of ethnic tribal families between winter and summer pastures, is a geopolitical phenomenon observed in nearly 20 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and some parts of America. Jammu and Kashmir has the world's largest population of Transhumant/migratory tribal families as per the 1st Survey of Transhumance conducted by the tribal affairs department in 2021 which recorded a 6.12 lakh population.

The J&K administration introduced the transportation service for migratory tribal families in April-May this year, covering the journey on National Highways, Mughal Road and other major roads. A fleet of 40 trucks was provided. In September, the service was initiated with more than 300 trucks and several vehicles hired by the Deputy Commissioners as per the number of families registered. Several hundred families returning from Kargil in Ladakh were also provided service.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, earlier this year, announced the launch of a scheme for providing transport facilities to the migratory tribal population in J&K. Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta revised the plan of the tribal affairs department for transportation support and recently the State Administrative Council approved the proposal as a policy to be implemented twice a year during migration for which funds have been earmarked in the budget of the department. The service is being provided through J&K Road Transport Corporation and DCs have been authorised to hire additional vehicles as per requirement.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Deptt, Shahid Choudhary informed that till 2021 no data on transhumance was available, depriving the huge tribal population of welfare schemes and development. Based on the survey many initiative and schemes were planned and rolled out in a very short time. The free transport facility is one of these. He complimented the role played by DCs, nodal officers and JKRTC as the transportation mission completed one month today. He also appreciated the vital role played by Police, Revenue, Sheep Husbandry Department, RDD and Traffic Police in making the initiative a success.

In the last month, more than 11,000 tribal families have been provided with the transportation service which included transportation of livestock and household goods. Districts have reported transportation of more than 1.89 lakh animals so far and the date for transportation has been extended which was earlier for one month. DCs have been authorised to carry on the service till all families reach back in Jammu from various areas of Kashmir.

The tribal affairs department also rolled out the transit facilities network for the migratory populations to be put in place through the respective districts' administration. It has also introduced various technology-based services to ease migration and make efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)