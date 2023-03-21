New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night.

Panick-stricken people rushed out of houses as buildings shook.

The tremors were felt around 10.20 pm.

Further details are awaited.

