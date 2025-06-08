Ranchi, Jun 8 (PTI) CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday alleged the tribal lands are being looted in the country under "pro-corporate" policies.

He said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation would continue its struggle to protect 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin' (water, forest, land) of tribals.

Also Read | 18-Month DA Arrears: Will Central Govt Employees Finally Get Pending Dues Before 8th Pay Commission?.

"Today, the looting of Adivasi land in the country has become an organised process. Governments are undermining legal protections like CNT-SPT under pro-corporate policies," he said addressing the two-day national council meeting of the Adivasi Sangharsh Morcha (ASM) here.

He alleged the plunder of minerals and encroachment on forest areas are being justified in the name of development.

Also Read | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Bats for 'One Nation, One Election', Calls It Essential for Expediting Country's Progress.

"Those who raise their voices against this loot face repression, arrests or false cases. Birsa Munda taught us that where there is oppression, rebellion will erupt. We must move forward with this spirit," he added.

Clifton, ASM in-charge and CPI (ML) Central Committee member, said that representatives from across the country are sharing their experiences in the two-day meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)