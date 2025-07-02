Jajpur (Odisha), Jul 2 (PTI) Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly gang-raping a tribal woman in Jajpur district, officials said.

The incident took place when the 32-year-old woman was herding goats in Bhalukhai forest on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident came to light after the survivor, along with her husband, lodged a police complaint.

In the complaint, the woman said the accused held her captive and took turns to rape her.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the two persons, identified as Sananda Pihu and Bhajaman Bhoi.

Police said the survivor was sent for medical examination.

"We have arrested both the accused, and further investigation is underway," Bayree police station in-charge Ansumala Das said.

The accused were forwarded to the court on Wednesday and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

