Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Three tribal youths of Abujmarh of insurgency-hit Narayanpur district bagged a gold medal in the second World Mallakhamb Championship held in Bhutan.

Santosh Shori, Santay Potai and Jayanthi won gold medals while representing India at the World Mallakhamb Championship held in Bhutan from May nine to 12.

Also Read | Wrestlers' Protest: Farmers Led by Rakesh Tikait Stage Sit-In After Being Prevented Entry, Ghazipur Border Closed (Watch Video).

Narayanpur, which is otherwise known for encounters, IED blasts and other naxal incidents, made headlines after the three children won a gold medal in Second World Mallakhamb Championship. Over 200 players from separate countries participated in the championship.

While speaking to ANI, Jayanti said that she is the only player from her village to participate in the global-level sports event and won the gold medal. The champion said that she wanted others from her village to opt for this game.Jayanti, who aspires to win medals by representing the country in international events, is taking training to enhance her skills.

Also Read | New Parliament Is a Reflection of Aspirations of 140 Crore Indians, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Santosh, who had won several competitions held in separate states, said that from childhood he was very enthusiastic towards sports and Mallakhamb has given him the opportunity to participate in the world-level event.

Santosh is currently studying in class 11th and sharpening his game skills at Mallakhamb Academy in Narayanpur.

Around 70 players, including 30 girls, are currently taking training OF Mallakhamb in the academy, said trainer Manoj Prasad, who is a constable in the 16th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force.

The players comprised of students of Standard 1st to college, are practising the skills of Mallakhamb, said Yadav, who has been training the players for six years.

Yadav further informed that the state government, as well as the administration, extended their support to the game as well as players. Recently, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced to start Mallakhamb Academy. "Children in Abujhmad have massive talents and they have the potential to become Olympic-level players," Yadav told ANI. Victorious players have started receiving offers from universities and colleges from different states for representation, informed a senior player Paras Yadav, adding that the institutes are offering free education (till PhD) and housing facility.

Moreover, the institutes are offering a scholarship as well, Yadav said, elaborating that the players are selected for India's Got Talent and preparation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)