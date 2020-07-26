Visakhapatnam, Jul 26 (PTI)Tributes were paid to martyrs of the Kargil war on its 21st anniversary at the war memorial here on Sunday

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) CommissionerG Srijana among others took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial, according to a Navy release.

The Kargil war, in which the country lost more than 500 soldiers, was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.PTI CORR SS

