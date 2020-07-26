Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Floral tributes were paid to fallen soldiers at the war memorials here and at nearby Puducherry on Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the nation's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

Major General Prakash Chandra, Chief Staff Officer, Head Quarters, Dakshin Bharat Area, placed a wreath at the war memorial here in honour of the fallen soldiers and felicitated Kargil veterans in a separate function.

In Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Speaker V P Sivakolundhu paid tributes at the Kargil War memorial on Beach Road.

The Kargil war, in which the country lost more than 500 soldiers, was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

