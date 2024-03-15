Palghar, Mar 15 (PTI) Three persons who allegedly stole jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 7.5 lakh from a house in Maharashtra's Palghar district were arrested while they were escaping on a long-distance train, an official said on Friday.

Senior inspector Raju Mane of the Manickpur police station said a house in Vasai was burgled on March 7 when its occupants were away.

The family later said they lost ornaments and cash worth Rs 7.52 lakh in the theft. The police registered an FIR and launched a probe.

With the help of CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, the police identified the three individuals who were behind the crime and arrested them from Gorakhpur Express in Nashik on Wednesday, the official said.

He said the entire stolen jewellery and cash have been recovered from the accused – Rakesh Kumar, alias Chakki Ramraj Yadav (33) and Mohammad Sayeed, Shannu Garibulla Khan (37) and Lalkesar, alias Baccha Dadan Rai (27).

While Yadav and Khan are Mumbai residents, Rai is from the Fadarwadi area of Vasai. The trio is named in many cases registered with Mumbai's Goregaon police, he added.

