Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel slammed the present state government and said it has no say in Delhi. He stated that the Chhattisgarh government is a triple-engine government, but only by name.

The Congress leader added that if the central government had bought the entire paddy harvest, a "poor state" like Chhattisgarh would not have had to auction it and suffer a loss of Rs 1000 per quintal.

"The Chhattisgarh government is a triple-engine only in name. It has no say in Delhi. If the central government had bought the entire paddy harvest, a poor state like Chhattisgarh would not have had to auction it and suffer a loss of Rs 1000 per quintal", he told reporters.

Bhupesh Baghel also backed the party's demand for a special session of the Parliament over the Pahalgam attack.Speaking to ANI, Baghel emphasised the need for a special session, questioning why it couldn't be convened when leaders of both houses have requested it.

"The leaders of the opposition in both houses have written a letter. If a special session can be convened in J&K, why can't it be convened here? The special session should be convened," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for action against those responsible.

The Congress leaders have expressed their willingness to work with the government in the fight against terrorism. The Congress demanded that the government take action against those responsible for the attack and ensure accountability for the security lapse.

"The opposition has said in one voice that they are with the government in the fight against terrorism. The government should tell who is responsible for the deaths of people in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Who is responsible for the security lapse? The public wants action to be taken against those behind the attacks," Bhupesh Baghel said.

In his earlier letter, Rahul Gandhi stated that the attack had outraged every Indian and emphasised the need for a unified response. (ANI)

