New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) On the first anniversary of the triple talaq bill's passage in Parliament, the BJP Thursday hailed its impact, saying it has contributed to woman empowerment and given women the dignity they deserve in society.

"One year ago on 30th July, 2019, Narendra Modi government abolished #TripleTalaq. It has contributed to women empowerment and given them the dignity they deserve in our society. Now, #TripleTalaq Cases have dropped by 82 per cent since the law was enacted," Union minister and senior party leader Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Says Plasma Will Be Provided Free of Cost to All Those in Need: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

On Wednesday, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had shared videos of Muslim women thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in the legislation to end the practice.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men. Any violation of the law is punishable by jail term of up to three years.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police Arrest 2 Techies for Uploading College Students, Lecturers' Photos on Porn Sites.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)