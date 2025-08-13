Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 13 (ANI): The government of Tripura has released an order recommending 14 police personnel for the award of the CM's Medal ahead of Independence Day 2025.

Krishnendu Chakraborty, representing the Intelligence branch, is one of the recommended police officers working as DGP, intelligence, who has been named for the Chief Minister's Medal for professional excellence in intelligence.

Expressing his delight in an exclusive interview with ANI, Chakraborty described the recognition as a matter of great honour for him as both a police officer and a member of the Indian Police Service.

Alongside Chakraborty, 13 other officers have also been conferred with the prestigious medal. "I will wear it on my chest with immense pride," he said, adding that the award reflects the commitment, dedication, and perseverance demonstrated by Tripura Police at all levels.

Chakraborty emphasised that the honour is not his alone but the outcome of coordinated teamwork and unity within the police force. "Our department's success is built on this cooperation," he noted.

Looking ahead, he pledged to work tirelessly to bring greater glory to Tripura Police, upholding its reputation and striving to achieve higher standards of service.

Apart from this, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha hoisted the tricolour at his residence on Wednesday.

"Hoisted the tricolour at my residence today as part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign. Under PM @narendramodi ji's leadership, this campaign has united the country in pride and patriotism, carrying forward the dream of countless freedom fighters," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the tricolour at their residence in Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg, participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' which is being carried out across the country ahead of Independence Day.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "This year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of the Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign." (ANI)

