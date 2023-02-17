Agartala, February 17: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday issued notices to Tripura Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an appeal for a vote in favour of their own parties.

The appeals were tweeted from their respective official handles after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. On Thursday, 51.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the ongoing polling in Tripura for 60 Assembly seats, the Election Commission (EC) informed. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Closes with 81.10% Voter Turnout, Says Election Commission.

The state recorded over 32.06 per cent and 13.69 per cent voter turnout at 11 am and 9 am respectively. According to the latest data shared by the Election Commission, Dhalai recorded the highest 54.17 per cent, Gomati recorded at 49.69 per cent, Khiwai saw 49.67 per cent, North Tripura saw 47.57 per cent, Sepahijala recorded at 51.27 per cent, South Tripura saw 53.67 per cent, Unakoti saw 50.64 per cent and West Tripura saw 52.49 per cent.

The fate of the 259 candidates will be sealed in the ongoing polls for 60 Assembly seats.The polls this year will see a triangular contest, with the Congress-CPM fighting in alliance and the Trinamool Congress also fielding candidates in several seats. The Tipra Motha, an alliance of regional outfits, is the dark horse in the ongoing election and could emerge as the kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: 51.35% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM for 60 Constituencies, Says Election Commission.

The BJP has declared candidates for 55 assembly seats, leaving the remaining five seats for its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

