Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 29th Indian Academy of Clinical Medicine Conference (IACMCON) at Dr Abani Mohan Majumdar Memorial Hall on Friday.

"It is an honour to stand before you today at the 29th National Conference of IACMCON 2023 organized by the Indian Association of Clinical Medicine Tripura chapter," the Chief Minister said at the Conference on Friday.

"I am delighted to be a part of this event that makes a significant milestone for clinical medical services in Tripura," Manik Saha added.

Extending his appreciation for the "unwavering commitment to excellence in clinical medicine", he said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Association of Clinical Medicine for their unwavering commitment to excellence in clinical medicine"

Delegates from across the country participated in the event which will be going on for three days from Friday.

Distinguished personalities who have been specialised in this field for decades will be holding a discussion on various important segments.

Sukumar Mukherjee, the guest of honour was also present in the inaugural event along with other prominent personalities. (ANI)

