Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 9 (ANI): In a pre-election rally in South Tripura, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha warned voters about the INDI alliance, (CPI-M and Congress in Tripura), urging the public to steer clear of what he described as an "unholy alliance" lacking in coherent policies.

The rally, held on Tuesday at Rishyamukh, aimed to drum up support for BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the East Tripura constituency.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Four Labourers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Sewerage Treatment Plant in Arnala Town of Palghar on Gudi Padwa.

According to Dr Saha, the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is focused on the welfare and development of all societal segments, cutting across caste and religious lines.

"The Prime Minister is tirelessly working towards inclusive development, embodying the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas'," Dr Saha stated, emphasizing the central government's commitment to progress.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Body of Missing Four-Year-Old Girl Found at Neighbour's House in Moti Nagar Area; Accused Held.

The Chief Minister didn't hold back on his criticism of the opposition, asserting that the INDI alliance was primarily self-serving and is gradually disintegrating. He pointed out the irony in Congress and CPI(M) joining forces in Tripura, despite their historically antagonistic relationship, highlighting this as an act of political convenience rather than principle.

Dr Saha also shared the ambitious electoral targets set by PM Modi, with the BJP aiming for 370 Lok Sabha seats, and expecting to surpass 400 seats when including the broader NDA coalition. In preparation, BJP members, including Dr Saha, have been engaging in extensive door-to-door campaigning across Tripura, advocating for the Prime Minister's vision.

The rally witnessed the defection of approximately 300 voters from opposition parties to the BJP, a move Dr Saha attributed to the allure of PM Modi's developmental policies. This shift underscores a growing trend of support for the BJP in Tripura, reflecting the party's increasing influence in the state.

The event also saw the presence of prominent BJP and state figures, including Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, BJP State Vice-President Subal Bhowmik, and South Tripura District President Kakali Das Dutta, among others. Their collective presence and statements made during the rally reinforce the BJP's strong organizational footing in Tripura and its readiness for the electoral battle ahead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)