Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed a public gathering in support of East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency candidate Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarman.

Along with Manik Saha, Kriti Singh Debbarman, Tinku Roy, Cabinet Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Social Welfare & Social Education, and Labour, hundreds of karyakartas and the public were present ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Parliamentary Election.

In a post on X, CM posted a video of his address and wrote, "I am happy with the spontaneous participation of the people in the election rally at Rishyamukh in South Tripura district to show their support to Modi ji in spite of the intense clamour."

BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarman will face the poll battle with Rajendra Reang, the candidate representing the INDI alliance in East Tripura.

A day before, the CM expressed confidence in the BJP's victory for another term, citing people's preference for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. His remarks came amidst an election campaign rally along with former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma in the Charilam Assembly Constituency.

Saha had emphasised the huge turnout and fervent participation in the election rallies as an indication of the electorate's backing for the BJP. He boldly predicted that the BJP candidates in Tripura would clinch victory with a significant vote margin.

The state is set for two-phase elections this time. The West Tripura constituency will vote on April 19, while the poll battle in East Tripura is scheduled for April 26. (ANI)

