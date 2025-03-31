Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday graced the grand celebration of the State-Level Basanta Utsav in Agartala, a festival that marks the arrival of spring.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the importance of cultural festivals in promoting unity and showcasing the state's diverse traditions to the world.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted that this is the first time Basant Utsav was celebrated at the state level in Tripura.

"Till date, Basant Utsav has never been celebrated in Tripura in this manner, this is a state-level Basant Utsav. Manipuris are also here, they are also celebrating it. I have asked to organize it on a bigger scale next time. 250 artists participated in it and I want to thank the organizers. There is peace in Tripura and we can say that Tripura is terrorism-free," CM Saha told ANI.

The Tripura Basanta Utsav Ujjapan Committee, in collaboration with the Tripura Municipal Corporation, District Administration, and the state's Tourism Department, organized a festival that brought together a large gathering to celebrate the spirit of spring.

Several key dignitaries, including Cabinet Ministers Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha, Tinku Roy, and Sushanta Chowdhury, along with the District Magistrate, were present at the event. Their presence highlighted the significance of this festival in preserving Tripura's rich cultural heritage.

Basant Utsav is a festival that marks the arrival of spring in India. It is celebrated in the month of February or March. The festival is associated with Rabindranath Tagore, who started it at his Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal. During Basant Utsav, people dress up, sing and dance, and participate in cultural programs.

Basanta Utsav holds special importance in Tripura, where it is observed with deep cultural sentiment. The festival is celebrated with vibrant performances, traditional songs, and community participation. (ANI)

