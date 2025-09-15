Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday appealed to everyone to create a mass movement and awareness through discussion on issues like drug addiction, HIV and AIDS, assuring that the government will cooperate in this regard.

Saha said this while addressing the 44th Foundation Day and Blood Donation Camp organised by Nikhil Tripura Mahanam Sevak Sangha at Sree Sree Mahanam Angan, Banamalipur, Agartala.

He said that through blood donation, we spread a message and also encourage others to come forward and donate blood voluntarily.

"There is no alternative to blood. From this body, not only blood but also many organs, including the kidney and liver, can be transplanted. It is necessary to create public movement and awareness through discussion and review on issues like addiction, HIV, AIDS, etc. The government will cooperate in this regard. We must discuss these matters to unite everyone against drugs. We must work for strengthening the nation," he said.

Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the betterment of the people, especially the poor.

"We now have Lakhpati Didis, and the number of women SHGs has also increased. We must spread these positive developments and also extend our support to the government. We must work to promote entrepreneurship, as there are many opportunities. We must stand against evil practices. There are many who have worked against such practices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to revive the nation's old culture and history, keeping these two aspects at the forefront. If anyone wants to achieve something in life, they must move forward with a clear direction. People must work with ideals, and through that, one can truly find themselves," he added.

Saha also stated that the country has been progressing in all aspects, starting from the economy and infrastructure, among others.

"Earlier, we were in 11th position and now we are in 4th position in terms of economy. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been working with the vision of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Every household must witness development and an increase in per capita income," he added.

During the event, Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Corporator Ratna Datta, and others were present. (ANI)

