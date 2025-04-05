Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Bipul Kanti Saha State Art and Craft Festival on Saturday at the Government Art and Craft College in Agartala.

The event, organized to celebrate and promote the rich artistic and cultural heritage of Tripura, witnessed enthusiastic participation from artists, students, and craftspersons from across the state.

In his address, CM Saha highlighted the contributions of the late Bipul Kanti Saha to the field of art and culture in Tripura, emphasizing the importance of nurturing creativity among the youth. "This festival is not just a tribute to a legendary artist but also a platform for budding talents to showcase their work," he said.

The inauguration was marked by a colorful display of traditional artworks, handlooms, handicrafts, and live demonstrations by artisans. A variety of cultural performances also added vibrancy to the opening ceremony.

The festival will continue over the next few days, featuring exhibitions, workshops, and interactive sessions designed to inspire and educate visitors about the state's artistic legacy. (ANI)

